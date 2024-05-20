Music bands got on the stage during the 10th Atco Battles Alzheimer's Fundraiser

HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A group of bands performed to strike a chord at the 10th annual Atco Battles Alzheimer's Fundraiser.

Community members were invited to join the event as they raised money for an Alzheimer's foundation.

It started after Rich Bradley's mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"Ten years ago, I got a couple of my band friends together and we decided to do a fundraiser...In ten years, it has grown to be this tremendously large event that raises a lot of money, a lot of awareness about the disease," said Bradley.

Bradley's mother has passed away, but the memory lives on in the melodies performed at the event.

