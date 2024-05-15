Suspect captured after fleeing Philadelphia police custody during traffic stop

Authorities say they arrested 32-year-old Nafiysh Knox-Schenck at a condominium complex in Northern Liberties.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect who escaped Philadelphia police custody earlier this week after being stopped for an outstanding arrest warrant was captured on Wednesday.

Authorities say they arrested 32-year-old Nafiysh Knox-Schenck at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the 600 block of West Girard Avenue.

Knox-Schenck initially escaped from custody at approximately 10 a.m. Monday on the unit block of West Collum Street.

Officers say they pulled over Knox-Schenck during a traffic stop for having an open warrant for Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act.

During the stop, police say a firearm was recovered.

After being handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, Knox-Schenck allegedly escaped when the rear door was opened by an unknown person.

The suspect fled the scene on foot heading toward Collum Street, according to police.

At approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, investigators conducted surveillance on a condominium complex in Northern Liberties, where they believed Knox-Schenk was hiding.

Just after noon, authorities knocked and announced their presence on the sixth-floor unit where Knox-Schenk was believed to be.

According to police, Knox-Schenk immediately surrendered.

"Our fugitive task force has the most experience in the country apprehending escapees and the Marshals Service will always support law enforcement agencies who need violent criminals brought back into custody," said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.