Jersey shore hit with 6"+ of snow

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Snow fell steadily at the Jersey shore as a winter storm passed through the area on Monday.

Plow crews tackled the Ocean City boardwalk as some enjoyed a snowy stroll.

The DiGioas from North Carolina hadn't planned on being in town but couldn't resist seeing their favorite place covered in white.

"When I knew the snow was coming again I convinced my husband to stay a couple extra days," said Nancy DiGioa from Charlotte, N.C.

"We stayed here for the storm. So hopefully we can drive home tomorrow and get back to work," said David DiGioa.

Latest totals

-Cape May: 8 inches

-Ocean City: 5 inches

-Atlantic City Int'l Airport: 4 inches

-Millville: 3.5 inches

Snow removal was underway along Asbury Avenue from cars and from sidewalks.

"Just having fun, waiting for the snow to stop falling so we can shovel it all up," said Marc Brosky from Ocean City.

In Linwood, a good old fashioned snowball fight was underway Monday afternoon.

The group of cousins were thrilled to have a day off from school to spend together.

"We were so happy," said 16-year-old Erin Holt.

We caught up with a contractor in the midst of a very busy day of plowing.

"We've been plowing all morning. We got up at 7-7:30 a.m. We started working. Got to my first job around 9 a.m. and been plowing ever since," said Joshua Lloyd of J.W. Lloyd Landscaping.

Many roads in south Jersey are still snowy and icy. Officials ask people to stay off the roads.