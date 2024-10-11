NJ Turnpike NB lanes reduced in Mansfield Twp. after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike northbound in Mansfield Township are reduced after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike northbound in Mansfield Township are reduced after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike northbound in Mansfield Township are reduced after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike northbound in Mansfield Township are reduced after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

MANSFIELD, TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike northbound in Mansfield Township are reduced after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. just past Exit 6 to the turnpike connector.

Four tractor-trailers and one car were involved, and at least one injury has been reported. There has been no word on who was injured or their condition.

Officials are working to clean up a fuel spill, as well as debris that could be seen scattered across the roadway.

Action News Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman said only the car lanes are available, meaning only three of six lanes are open for traffic at this time.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.