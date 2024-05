Woman accused of stealing $1,600 worth of cosmetic items from CVS in Bucks County

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for the woman accused of stealing more than $1,600 worth of cosmetic items from a CVS.

It happened back on April 10 at CVS store in Newtown Borough.

IMAGE: Police in Newtown Borough are searching for this woman who is accused of stealing cosmetic items from a CVS in Bucks County on April 10, 2024.

Police say video captured the woman exiting a SEPTA bus and entering the store around 2:30 p.m.

The woman can reportedly be seen placing items in her black bag and cargo pants before leaving the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (215) 860-7835.