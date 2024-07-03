North Wildwood loosens restrictions on beach cabana, tent ban just in time for July 4th weekend

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- North Wildwood is loosening restrictions on its beach cabana and tent ban, thanks to a successful beach renourishment project. This comes just in time for crowds to pack the Jersey Shore beach for the Fourth of July weekend.

Mayor Patrick Rosenello posted on Facebook Tuesday night, giving an update to the health and restoration of the shoreline.

The NJDOT emergency beach nourishment dredge project pumped over 750,000 cubic yards of sand across the beach, according to the mayor.

"Now that the Beach Nourishment project is complete, North Wildwood City Council approved a resolution this morning to suspend the current restrictions on tents, cabanas, canopies, etc.," the mayor posted.

Tents and similar shade structures that are 10 feet by 10 feet or smaller are now allowed on the North Wildwood beaches. Anything larger is still restricted.

The city is also working to restore beach accessways and other amenities.

"Even though much of the beach has been restored, there may be some noticeable erosion that takes place. This natural erosion is expected to take place as the new beach creates its natural slope. The City will monitor daily to alleviate any unsafe scarping," Mayor Rosenello said.

North Wildwood will celebrate Independence Day on Thursday with a firework show, beginning at 10 p.m. and launching from Pine Ave. and the Beach.

