Crash causing major delays on Northeast Extension in Montgomery County

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 10:47PM
WORCESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drivers in Montgomery County should expect major delays Tuesday night due to a crash on the Northeast Extension.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension (I-476).

All southbound lanes remain blocked in both directions between the Lansdale and Mid-County interchanges in Worcester Township, Montgomery County.

The northbound lanes reopened just after 6:40 p.m.

There's no word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Get real-time updates at 6abc.com/traffic.

