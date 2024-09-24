Crash causing major delays on Northeast Extension in Montgomery County

WORCESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drivers in Montgomery County should expect major delays Tuesday night due to a crash on the Northeast Extension.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension (I-476).

All southbound lanes remain blocked in both directions between the Lansdale and Mid-County interchanges in Worcester Township, Montgomery County.

The northbound lanes reopened just after 6:40 p.m.

There's no word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

