Officials in Upper Merion Township, Pa. begin phase 2 of single-use plastic ban

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Upper Merion Township are implementing phase two of its single-use plastic ban starting Monday.

Public establishments within the Montgomery County township will no longer be allowed to offer plastic utensils.

That means no plastic forks, spoons, or knives will be used whether you're dining in or out at establishments in the area.

It's all part of the township's Single-Use Product Regulations ordinance.

Phase one of the new initiative began in January.

In that phase, businesses were prohibited from handing out single-use carry-out bags and straws, among other things.

One woman told Action News that the new rules are understandable, but sometimes frustrating.

"I'm just surprised by all the changes in the world today," said Laura Kocher from Collegeville. "I can't stand the new straws they give out, the paper ones. But I get it, it's all for the better if it's going to keep the environment safer. I'm all for it."

The goal of the ban is to reduce litter in neighborhoods, parks, and rivers.

Businesses could face fines for noncompliance, according to township officials.