Open Streets returns for spring closing roads near Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Open Streets West Walnut returned to Philadelphia Sunday, closing seven blocks to vehicular traffic.

Despite the chilly and dreary weather, people still came to experience the unique event as pedestrians, cyclists and scooters took over.

"Open Streets West Walnut launched last September for four weeks. It was really an experiment to see if people would like open streets, and surprise, they did," said Giavana Pruiti with the Center City District.

Pruiti says it's also a continuing effort by the Center City district to support local businesses and talent.

The seven block stretch of streets closed off to vehicles began on 18th Street from Chestnut to Locust and Walnut Street from 15th to 19th.

Throughout the various blocks were performers, including singers, bubble machine masters, and stilt performers.

Restaurants like Parc added extra outdoor seating.

"What it is, is really an extension for public space for pedestrians to do what they want, whether it's shopping, strolling around, hanging out with their friends and family," said Pruiti.

Action News spoke to visitors who say they are happy the event is back.

"It's the start of the season here, it's a little chilly out, but nice to see everyone out and about. My dad and sister are visiting this weekend, so great chance to see the city," said Riley Evans. "It's great."

Open Streets West Walnut returns for four Sundays this spring, beginning this Sunday, April 6.

The event begins at 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., with street closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. along the program route.