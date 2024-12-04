'Crayons for Courts': South Jersey teen makes life more colorful for kids in the courtroom

Andrew Passalacqua created 'Crayons for Courts' to donate coloring supplies to children whose families are in the Camden County court system.

Andrew Passalacqua created 'Crayons for Courts' to donate coloring supplies to children whose families are in the Camden County court system.

Andrew Passalacqua created 'Crayons for Courts' to donate coloring supplies to children whose families are in the Camden County court system.

Andrew Passalacqua created 'Crayons for Courts' to donate coloring supplies to children whose families are in the Camden County court system.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- His assignment was to complete a few hours of community service. But high school junior Andrew Passalacqua decided to color outside the lines.

The 17-year-old student at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School created 'Crayons for Courts.'

Through this initiative, his family and friends collected thousands of coloring supplies to donate to the Camden County court system.

Passalacqua says this is just the beginning for a program he hopes to spread across the state of New Jersey.

Watch the video above to hear the story in his own words.

RELATED: Cathedral Kitchen serves fresh start to chefs-in-the-making