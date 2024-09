Pedestrian struck on I-495 in Edgemoor, Delaware state police say

EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Edgemoor, Delaware, early Wednesday morning.

The northbound lanes of I-495 were temporarily closed for about an hour during the morning commute Wednesday, but have since been reopened.

Rescue crews were called to I-495, near Edgemoor Road, around 5:15 a.m.

There has been no word on the pedestrian's condition.

