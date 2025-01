PennDOT to begin $22.4M project repairing sinkholes in Montgomery, Chester counties

PennDOT will begin repairing sinkholes on major roads in Montgomery and Chester counties.

The $22.4 million project will include patching along DeKalb Pike in Upper Merion Township and on Route 29 in East Whiteland Township.

There have been ongoing issues with sinkholes in both locations over the past year.

Crews hope this latest effort will prevent future problems by injecting grout into open spaces beneath the pavement.

Look for lane closures during off-peak hours.

