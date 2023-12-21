All lanes of Route 202 in King of Prussia reopen week after sinkhole discovered

At one point last Friday, all lanes in both directions were shut down after a second sinkhole opened up.

KING OF PRUSSIA (WPVI) -- Drivers in King of Prussia could breathe a sigh of relief on Wednesday night as all lanes of Route 202 reopened.

Rt. 202 (Dekalb Pike) was completely shut down one week ago due to a sinkhole.

On Wednesday afternoon, PennDOT announced that the right lane on the southbound side of the roadway was reopened between Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road.

