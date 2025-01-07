Pennsauken swears in first African American woman as mayor

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The first African American woman to serve as mayor was sworn in on Tuesday night in Pennsauken Township.

"I'm feeling really excited," said Nicole Roberts speaking to Action News just hours before the historic ceremony.

The town of Pennsauken, which is racially diverse, has had an African American mayor and a woman mayor, but never an African American woman.

"I feel like... I'm ready," she said.

Roberts, who's been on the township committee for four years, may have felt ready because she's already made history in the township before. In 2020, she became the first Black woman to serve on the Township Committee.

"I didn't realize it until it came up that actually, 'You're the first,' she said.

Roberts never sought to be a first. In fact, she never really saw herself in politics until a former mayor encouraged her to get involved in the community she grew up in.

"I feel like I was ready to serve, to really serve," she said of her decision.

The Pennsauken High School graduate, who'd married her high-school sweetheart and become a mother of four, spent decades in education before becoming a public servant. When she rose through the ranks to become deputy mayor in 2022, that was also a first for a Black woman.

"I'm really humbled and honored," she said of being elected mayor. "I can't stop saying that. To be the first African American woman means a lot to me and my community," said Roberts.

She hopes to be an example for others who never thought of themselves as having careers in politics or public service.

"Hopefully young women will look to me not necessarily as a role model but something they can aspire to," she said.

Roberts, a Democrat, wants to focus on public safety and growing the township's parks, community areas and open spaces.

"I want to make sure our residents feel protected, cared for, and that they have a voice," she said.

It's all work she'll be doing as a history-making mayor with a message.

"Never limit yourself," she said. "You really can do anything!"