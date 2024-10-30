Pennsylvania Skill set to challenge new game ban in Bucks County community

Pennsylvania Skill set to challenge new game ban in Bucks County community

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A unanimous vote in Bensalem, Bucks County on Monday night led to a ban on skill games.

Pennsylvania Skill, however, announced Tuesday that it plans to challenge the new ban on casino-style games.

These games can be found in businesses like delis, restaurants, bars, and convenience stores.

Bucks County community bans casino-style skill games with some exceptions

The Bensalem Town Council backed its decision by saying that unregulated slot-like machines challenge the health, safety, and welfare of local residents.

Skill game companies disagree, saying the ban would only hurt small businesses.

"Our biggest concern is making sure the small businesses and the fraternal clubs benefitting from the supplemental revenue are able to continue to do so," said Michael Barley, chief public affairs officer with PA Skill.

There are some exceptions to the new rule for businesses and clubs with active, state-issued liquor licenses.

However, they'll now have to monitor gaming areas with video surveillance and place them in areas visible to employees and not accessible to children.

The new ban is set to go into effect in one week, officials say.