Pennsylvania swing voters sound off after Biden drops out of race

CHALFONT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After President Joe Biden made the historic announcement on Sunday that he would not seek re-election, voters in closely-watched Bucks County, sounded off.

"I think overall for the country it's a good thing," said Bob Doyle, of Chalfont. He lives in the hotly contested county that some consider a bellwether. Democrats have won the county in the last three presidential elections by tight margins.

"I think it's ridiculous that Joe Biden was the elected nominee and now I feel like the Democratic Party is getting robbed of their candidate," said Ryan Foster, of Chalfont.

While some see Biden stepping aside as good from the Democratic Party, there is a lot of speculation over who will replace him this late in the process. Kamala Harris has the backing of the president, and many Democrats in the House and Senate see her as the obvious choice.

But many voters in Bucks County are on the fence.

"I'm just not really keen on her viewpoints," said Kathy Goldress, a self-described swing voter. "I'm not keen on Trump either. That's why I'm so up in the air as to who I'm going to vote for right now."

Without an official Democratic nominee, experts said it's hard to gauge how the electorate is leaning.

"Ultimately I would urge caution in terms of trying to read the polls today because this entire campaign has been turned upside down in a 24-hour period," said Galen Druke, ABC News' senior producer and host of 538 Politics.