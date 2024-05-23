14-year-old injured in apparent accidental shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An apparent accidental shooting left a teenage boy seriously injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood.
It happened around 9:17 p.m. on the 6400 block of North Broad Street inside a home.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was playing with a gun when his 14-year-old friend was shot one time in the stomach.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police say the 15-year-old fled the scene after the incident.
A gun was recovered but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.