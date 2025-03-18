2 people shot while watching TV in separate Philadelphia apartments: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people wounded inside their homes.

The gunfire rang out around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 2600 block of Howard Street in the city's Kensington section.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 36-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were watching television in separate apartments when someone outside started to open fire.

One of the bullets went through a window and drywall, hitting the 36-year-old woman in the shoulder while she was in her first-floor living room, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Small said four children between the ages of 5 and 15 were in the home with the woman, but they were not hurt.

The second victim was inside his living room also watching television when another bullet pierced the window, striking him in the head, according to Small.

Police say the man was hospitalized in critical condition.

"Very unusual for two victims to be sitting in two separate apartments and struck by gunfire through the window or through the drywall," Small noted.

Investigators say a witness reported seeing a possibly dark-colored SUV driving up and opening fire.

No arrests have been made. Officers are checking nearby cameras to develop a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

