Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets to go on sale: What you should know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you want to go to an Eagles home game this year, here's your chance to grab tickets at face value.
Single-game tickets for 2024 home games go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning through Ticketmaster.
Fans will want to make sure they're online as soon as they go on sale - tickets typically sell out within minutes.
There's a four-ticket limit per household.
Fans can also purchase tickets for the team's public training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field, scheduled for August 1st at 6:30 p.m.
Those tickets are $10 each for general admission or $35 for a special VIP ticket, which will allow fans a special on-field experience before practice starts.
Ticket proceeds from the public training camp practice benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.
For more information on Eagles single-game tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.