Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets to go on sale: What you should know

Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets for 2024 home games at Lincoln Financial Field go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you want to go to an Eagles home game this year, here's your chance to grab tickets at face value.

Single-game tickets for 2024 home games go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning through Ticketmaster.

Fans will want to make sure they're online as soon as they go on sale - tickets typically sell out within minutes.

There's a four-ticket limit per household.

Fans can also purchase tickets for the team's public training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field, scheduled for August 1st at 6:30 p.m.

Those tickets are $10 each for general admission or $35 for a special VIP ticket, which will allow fans a special on-field experience before practice starts.

Ticket proceeds from the public training camp practice benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

For more information on Eagles single-game tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.