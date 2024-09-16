Philadelphia Fashion Incubator has designs on new space that adds retail

Philadelphia Fashion Incubator helps fashion entrepreneurs learn the business side of the industry and now they have items for sale.

Philadelphia Fashion Incubator helps fashion entrepreneurs learn the business side of the industry and now they have items for sale.

Philadelphia Fashion Incubator helps fashion entrepreneurs learn the business side of the industry and now they have items for sale.

Philadelphia Fashion Incubator helps fashion entrepreneurs learn the business side of the industry and now they have items for sale.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For 13 years, the non-profit Philadelphia Fashion Incubator has been helping fashion entrepreneurs learn the business side of the industry.

Now, the program is based in a new location that includes a retail space for the first time.

Executive Director Elissa Bloom runs the program that brings in five designers for a one-year residency and gives them tools to grow their businesses.

Their brands, plus some from alumni, are available for purchase three days a week.

The emerging designers are all locally based and craft apparel and accessories.