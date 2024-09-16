Philadelphia Fashion Incubator has designs on new space that adds retail

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For 13 years, the non-profit Philadelphia Fashion Incubator has been helping fashion entrepreneurs learn the business side of the industry.
Now, the program is based in a new location that includes a retail space for the first time.
Executive Director Elissa Bloom runs the program that brings in five designers for a one-year residency and gives them tools to grow their businesses.
Their brands, plus some from alumni, are available for purchase three days a week.
The emerging designers are all locally based and craft apparel and accessories.