Some Philadelphia hospitals impacted by global IT outage | What this means for you

Emergency rooms are still open; some hospitals are delaying procedures and shifting patients amid outage

The good news is that impacted hospitals are finding ways to work around the issue and still see patients who are most in-need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This CrowdStrike outage is also impacting hospital services across the Philadelphia area.

Penn Medicine is one of the health systems that has been impacted by the global outage.

Three of the major medical groups impacted are Penn Medicine, Main Line Health and Virtua Health.

All three hospitals report issues with their computer systems that have impacted some of their services, including scheduled surgeries.

Penn Medicine sent a statement to Action News saying that some outpatient appointments and procedures have had to be canceled or rescheduled. Those patients will get a phone call or text with more information.

Penn Medicine hospitals, though, are still fully staffed and open, including their emergency departments.

Main Line Health is impacted by the same CrowdStrike issue but continues to accept patients for care.

"All operations are continuing normally, except for elected surgical procedures," said Main Line Health.

Necessary surgeries are still being performed and they are working with patients who will need to reschedule. Their emergency department is also still open.

Main Line Health says they're "still here for those who need care."

Virtua Health is still seeing outpatients and the hospital is still operating. However, the outage has affected some of their systems as well.

The good news is, Penn Medicine and other impacted hospitals are finding ways to "work around" the issue and still see patients who are most in need, including emergency room patients.

There are also some local hospitals that have not been impacted.

Temple Health, Jefferson Health (which includes Einstein and Cooper hospitals) and Tower Health (which includes St. Christopher's Hospital for Children) are all operating normally and have not been impacted.