Can I still make a 911 call amid global IT outage? How emergency services are still able to respond

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania -- In Warminster at the Bucks County 911 center, emergency calls are coming in but they are having computer issues amid the global IT outage.

That means, when the call comes in, dispatchers are having to manually take down the information.

The call is then radioed out.

Outages, like the massive impact being seen across the globe Friday, does happen from time to time. That's why emergency services conduct drills in the event that they lose the computers.

