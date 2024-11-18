Philadelphia airport to launch valet parking service

The service starts at $50 per day when booked online.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Expect one less hassle during your holiday travel as Philadelphia International Airport launches its valet parking service.

Customers will be able to drop off their vehicles at kiosks posted along departing terminals A-East, B, C and E.

When returning to the airport, passengers can text the valet and their car will be driven to their terminal's baggage claim for pick-up.

PHL launched a program last month that allows online reservations and payments for the economy lot.

The airport expects 1.4 million people to pass through its terminals during the Thanksgiving travel season, which would be a 12% increase from last year.

