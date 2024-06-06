Mayor Cherelle Parker requests $100M to care for people struggling with homelessness, addiction

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, June 6, 2024 4:15AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is on a mission to help people suffering from addiction, mental health challenges, and homelessness in the city.

Her administration is requesting $100 million for long-term care treatment and housing for those most vulnerable in the city.

The proposal includes focused law enforcement and offering quality shelter and treatment options citywide.

If the city council approves, the facility would be housed in an existing city-owned property on State Road in the Holmesburg neighborhood.

