Philadelphia police release image of suspect accused of killing man in Oxford Circle

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 1:51AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who gunned down a man in the city's Oxford Circle section.

The shooting happened on June 30, around 3:17 a.m., on the 1400 block of Kerper Street.

Police say 43-year-old Carlton Brown was found shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, investigators released an image of the alleged gunman.

He was last seen fleeing on a bicycle while wearing a black hoodie featuring a picture of Marilyn Monroe in a Philadelphia football jersey with the number 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

