Philadelphia police release image of suspect accused of killing man in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who gunned down a man in the city's Oxford Circle section.

The shooting happened on June 30, around 3:17 a.m., on the 1400 block of Kerper Street.

Police say 43-year-old Carlton Brown was found shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Man shot, killed in Oxford Circle, police searching for a suspect

On Monday, investigators released an image of the alleged gunman.

He was last seen fleeing on a bicycle while wearing a black hoodie featuring a picture of Marilyn Monroe in a Philadelphia football jersey with the number 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.