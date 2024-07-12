Philadelphia native Dawn Staley wins Jimmy V Perseverance Award at 2024 ESPYs

North Philadelphia's own Dawn Staley was honored as the ESPYs celebrated a landmark year for women's sports.

North Philadelphia's own Dawn Staley was honored as the ESPYs celebrated a landmark year for women's sports.

North Philadelphia's own Dawn Staley was honored as the ESPYs celebrated a landmark year for women's sports.

North Philadelphia's own Dawn Staley was honored as the ESPYs celebrated a landmark year for women's sports.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- North Philadelphia's own Dawn Staley was honored as the ESPYs celebrated a landmark year for women's sports.

West Philadelphia's own Quinta Brunson handed Staley, who is the coach of the national champion South Carolina women's basketball team, the Jimmy V Award.

Staley was honored for both her support and fight for equality for women's sports, and for her leadership in the fight against cancer.

RELATED: 2024 ESPYS: Here's who won on sports biggest night

Her friend, Tennessee standout Nicki McCray-Penson, died of breast cancer and Staley's sister was diagnosed with leukemia.

Staley's Gamecocks won the ESPY's best team award.

Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark also took home trophies from the award show hosted by Serena Williams.