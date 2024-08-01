Nurse stabbed with needle inside Philadelphia hospital; 3 others hurt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an individual stabbed a nurse and injured several others inside a hospital on Wednesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Temple University Hospital's Episcopal Campus, which is located on the 100 block of E. Lehigh Avenue in the city's Kensington section.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was taken to the emergency room after reportedly showing symptoms of an overdose.

While being worked on by ER staff, police say the man was able to take the hypodermic needle from the nurse and used it to stab another nurse and a security guard in the arm.

During a struggle, a second nurse and security guard were also assaulted by the suspect.

In all, four individuals were injured in the incident. Police say they are all listed as stable.

"The safety of our employees, patients and visitors is our first priority at Temple University Hospital - Episcopal Campus. We are working with police as they continue to investigate this incident. We are offering onsite support and resources to those impacted," said Temple Health in a statement.

The suspect is facing several charges of assault, recklessness endangerment and other related offenses.

There were other patients in the emergency room but no other injuries were reported.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.