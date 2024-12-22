Philadelphia organization brightens the holiday season for local families in need

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia community outreach organization was looking out for families in need this holiday season.

A toy drive was held by Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Association For Nonviolence Inc.

"Trying to foster nonviolent principles. Let people know that there are people that care. Just giving them a message of hope," said Executive Director, Joye Nottage, about the organization's mission.

They collected thousands of kids' gifts from Toys for Tots that they gave away this morning.

All of this allows families struggling financially to have something to put under their trees this week.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

