Philadelphia organizations, residents react to immigration raid at car wash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Juniata Park section is home to a number of immigrants, and many of them have been frightened by Tuesday's ICE raid at a car wash.

Seven people were taken into custody, including two members of local immigrant advocacy organizations. Those organizations fear Tuesday's raids are just the beginning.

"What I'm seeing is my neighbors are going to start to be taken away," said Angie Cruz, of Frankford, who is a native of New York and has lived in Philadelphia for 18 years.

She was shaken up to hear about the raid.

"We get our car washed there all the time, and it's really difficult to see," she said. "I have a lot of immigrants in my neighborhood."

Immigrant Rights organizations like Juntos in South Philadelphia report an increase in calls since the raid.

In a social media post, Juntos said one of its members was detained and deported in the car wash raid. The organization's executive director said some of the calls they've gotten are from businesses reporting low worker turnout as some immigrants are afraid to leave their homes.

"They're hiding. They don't want to send their kids to school," said Cruz of some of the immigrants she knows.

According to data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in the past week, ICE has arrested 5,537 people nationwide.

Peter Pedemonti, with New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, says the husband of one of his organization's long-time members was taken away in the carwash raid.

"He's from Mexico. He's been here since 1998 and he was pulled away from his wife and kids," said Pedimonti.

Juntos also says some immigrant parents are afraid to send their children to school.

In an interview with School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr., Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas asked if the district has a plan in the event that ICE agents show up at schools.

Watlington said they do and it involves contacting the district attorney's office.

"Principals have been trained to contact the office of our general council and our school attorneys will advise them," Watlington said

The city of Philadelphia is sticking with its 2016 executive order that limits cooperation with ICE to specific cases for which agents have a warrant for a person convicted of a violent felony.

When asked about Tuesday's raid, Mayor Cherelle Parker said that it was not a violation of the city's executive order.

"They were empowered by their organization's federal autonomy to do what they did," she said.

Immigration advocacy organizations like Juntos and the New Sanctuary Movement have called on the mayor to take an even bigger stance.

"What we need for Mayor Parker is for her to come out with clarity and courage not just that they are sticking to it now but that they are going to defend it," said Pedimonti.

New Sanctuary Movement and other organizations held a protest outside of the ICE office in Philadelphia on Tuesday. They say they're encouraging immigrants who are afraid to do two things: stay informed about their rights and stay connected to community organizations.