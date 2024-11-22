Philadelphia physicians unveil plan to unionize: 'For all the work we do, we deserve better'

Nearly 3,000 resident physicians and fellows from four Philadelphia hospitals announced their plan to unionize on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia area's major health systems could be in for a big change.

Thousands of resident physicians announced plans to unionize in an effort to improve conditions for both themselves and their patients.

"For all the work we do, we deserve better and so do our patients," said Dr. Natalie Labossier who works at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Nearly 3,000 resident physicians and fellows announced their plan to unionize with the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU) outside of Hahnemann University Hospital on Thursday.

The physicians work at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Temple University Hospital and Einstein Healthcare Network.

"We are the doctors on the frontlines of taking care of our communities here in Philly," said Dr. Taylor Walker who is the president of CIR/SEIU. "You know we have to have a voice in changing the shape of healthcare in Philly for our patients."

Some physicians expressed their concerns for themselves and the patients as they work in the hospitals every day.

"We are fighting for a say in our working conditions, reasonable work hours and patient ratios, for the equipment we need to treat patients and for some, fighting for our lives and our futures," said Dr. Matt Nguyen who works at Einstein Healthcare Network.

"I was routinely caring for 17 hospitalized children for 28-hour stretches at a time working many times over 80 hours a week," said Labossier.

The physicians said by coming together, they can create a union election and contract victory similar to the historic one recently reached by Penn Medicine residents.

They received support from local council members, too.

"The resident physicians who steward world-class institutions deserve world-class wages and world-class contracts," said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. "Our healthcare institutions need to recognize the humanity of their workers and the value of your work."

A Jefferson Health spokesperson said in a statement its residency program provided competitive wages and benefits along with exceptional training. The statement goes on to say:

"While we respect our residents' right to explore unionization, we believe that a direct working relationship between our health system's team members and our leaders results in the most empowered and productive teams."

Action News reached out to the other hospitals for comment, but have not heard back.

"When hospitals fail to invest in proper support staff, residents are stretched too thin and this has a direct impact on our ability to do our jobs," said Dr. Trishya Srinivasan who works at Jefferson. "Jefferson has always been a leader in healthcare, and now it is time for them to lead the way in supporting their resident physicians, too."

Residents from Christiana Care in Delaware announced they officially filed to unionize on Thursday.

Walker said now the Philadelphia physicians will focus on filing and voting to certify the union before Donald Trump is inaugurated in January fearing the change in leadership would threaten their right to unionize.