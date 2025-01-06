2nd suspect arrested in murder of Philadelphia student walking to school in Tioga-Nicetown

Philadelphia police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of a teenager who was shot while walking to school.

Philadelphia police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of a teenager who was shot while walking to school.

Philadelphia police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of a teenager who was shot while walking to school.

Philadelphia police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of a teenager who was shot while walking to school.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of a teenager who was shot while walking to school.

The second suspect arrested has not yet been identified.

Devin Weedon, 15, was killed in March of 2023 while walking to Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Last month, authorities arrested and charged 20-year-old Taamir Cole.

They say he was one of at least four people who tried to rob Weedon, but he was not the gunman.