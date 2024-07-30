Philadelphia police share helpful tips amid recent rash of car break-ins

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- According to Philadelphia police, officers are investigating 1,000 fewer car break-ins compared to this time last year.

Still, more than 6,000 vehicle break-ins have been reported so far in 2024.

Recently, though, neighborhoods in and around Center City have been hit hard.

"They are trying to find valuables, but we're seeing a definite increase in them taking your insurance cards, your registration cards, your titles. Things with your personal information on it," said Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram.

Authorities say there are a variety of potential reasons for that.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says the information from those documents could be used to steal your identity.

"Some of the registration stuff, I'm not the expert on this, they can use that to try and create another key fob. So, it's important not to leave that in your car," Vanore noted.

Investigators also say they are receiving reports of firearms being stolen from parked vehicles as well.

Police officials are reminding everyone that leaving a firearm behind in your parked car is a code violation, and you run the risk of having your gun permit revoked.

Finally, along with the common advice of never leaving anything of value in your car, authorities say that if someone breaks into your vehicle do not simply repair the damage and make believe it never happened.

"Often we see that it's probably unreported. People say, 'Someone was in my car. They didn't break anything. So, I'm not going to report it.' We definitely want you to report it," said Cram.

Once again, items you should never leave in your car include your registration card, your insurance card, and your title if you have it.

In the digital age, the information on those documents is very valuable for thieves.