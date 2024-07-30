Police say the victim was walking in the parking lot when he was shot in the head.

Man gunned down in mosque parking lot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

Philadelphia police investigating shooting in mosque parking lot on July 30, 2024.

Philadelphia police investigating shooting in mosque parking lot on July 30, 2024.

Philadelphia police investigating shooting in mosque parking lot on July 30, 2024.

Philadelphia police investigating shooting in mosque parking lot on July 30, 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Philadelphia mosque.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at Oxford Street and Germantown Avenue in the city's Kensington section.

Police say the victim was walking in the parking lot when he was shot in the head.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Chopper 6 was overhead as officers cordoned off the parking lot, which is located near the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society along Germantown Avenue.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

