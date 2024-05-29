Man in wheelchair opens fire outside Philadelphia store; 1 injured

Man in wheelchair opens fire outside Philadelphia store; 1 injured

Man in wheelchair opens fire outside Philadelphia store; 1 injured

Man in wheelchair opens fire outside Philadelphia store; 1 injured

Man in wheelchair opens fire outside Philadelphia store; 1 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are looking for a man in a wheelchair who opened fire outside a corner store in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 3300 block of Saint Vincent Street.

An adult male was injured in the gunfire. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by police in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Officials are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.