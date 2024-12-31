Some Philadelphia students participate in district's first Winter Break Camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students in the School District of Philadelphia are taking part in the first-ever free Winter Break Camp.

The Action Cam stopped by Gompers Elementary School in Wynnefield on Monday where students enjoyed making winter-themed crafts.

The program is part of the Mayor Cherelle Parker's "Extended Day, Extended Year" initiative.

All 20 district-run pilot schools are offering the camp.

Students also celebrated the New Year with a countdown to noon, before we officially ring in 2025 on Tuesday night.

