2nd heat wave in Philadelphia area expected to last through Wednesday

When will the heat wave end? It will be hot and humid Monday and Tuesday, with the at index making it feel like it's more than 100 degrees outside.

When will the heat wave end? It will be hot and humid Monday and Tuesday, with the at index making it feel like it's more than 100 degrees outside.

When will the heat wave end? It will be hot and humid Monday and Tuesday, with the at index making it feel like it's more than 100 degrees outside.

When will the heat wave end? It will be hot and humid Monday and Tuesday, with the at index making it feel like it's more than 100 degrees outside.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures are expected to soar again Monday during Philadelphia's second heat wave of the year, with temperatures above 90 degrees for the next several days.

It will be hot and humid Monday and Tuesday, with the at index making it feel like it's more than 100 degrees outside.

A heat advisory has been posted for portions of northern Delaware, most of New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvanina, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory begins at 10 a.m. on Monday and will last until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Peak heat indices on Wednesday are forecast to reach or exceed 100 degrees, meaning an extension of this heat advisory into Wednesday is probable, NWS says.

RELATED: AccuWeather: Another round of heat advisories for the Philadelphia region

The heat can be an issue for anyone, but older adults, young children, and people with chronic illnesses could be most at risk for problems.

Tips to beat the heat:

Health officials advise residents to stay in the air conditioning as much as possible. You can head to a mall or library, for example, if you don't have AC yourself.

If your air conditioner doesn't seem to be cooling properly, check to see if it's time to change your filter.

RELATED: Extreme heat: How to find cooling centers during dangerously high temperatures in Philadelphia

Also, be sure to time your workout for early in the morning or later in the afternoon, when the heat is not at its peak.

Of course, there are fun things you can do too, like get a cold sweet treat like water ice or ice cream. Or maybe head to a pool or spray ground.