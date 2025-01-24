'We bleed green here': Manayunk bar labeled as Commanders friendly, owner says not so fast

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One Philadelphia bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood is getting a little fired up after being listed as a "Commanders bar" on the team's website.

The business in question is the Bayou Bar & Grill on Main Street, and they bleed green for the Eagles.

"At first we thought it was a joke because people started calling," said Joe Abruzzo, the bar's owner. "We like bleed green here. As a matter of fact, my dad's probably rolling around in his grave thinking that they're calling a guy who's from Fairmount a Washington Redskins fan."

Abruzzo says his bar was one of the first to have NFL Ticket, so they've played a lot of games there.

But for him, Sundays, especially this weekends NFC Championship game, are for the Birds.

"No Commanders fans are even allowed in. As a matter of fact, don't come by. You're not allowed in," added Abruzzo.

The loyalty in this city is never in question.

But a question does remain: will the city grease the poles in anticipation of a win?

"Grease or not grease, please don't climb the poles because if you break the poles, that cost money and that's money we could spend on other things," said Managing Director Adam Thiel.