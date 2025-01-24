City officials warn Eagles fans: 'Please don't climb the poles'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Please don't climb the poles!"

City officials are already warning Eagles fans to stay on the ground when it comes to any potential celebrations this weekend.

The warning came from both Mayor Cherelle Parker and Managing Director Adam Thiel on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Commanders-Eagles NFC Championship matchup.

"Be nice with the poles. I don't want anyone telling me any pedestrian lighting has fallen," Parker said.

Temporary "no-parking signs" went up along South Broad Street and around City Hall Thursday night. The city says people are working around the clock to make sure everything is safe, clean and ready for the game.

READ MORE: Commanders vs. Eagles: Potential road closures, parking restrictions ahead of NFC Championship

An Eagles pep rally in Love Park had people going wild for the Birds.

"I'm expecting them to win and my household to be on fire on Sunday," one fan said.

Businesses have been selling Eagles-themed treats and area bars and restaurants are ready for the big crowds.

"We make sure the kitchen is prepped. We make sure we have all the equipment, containers, bags," said Natalia Walker, the bar manager at the Jug Handle Inn in Cinnaminson, New Jersey.

RELATED: Mayfair businesses baking Eagles-themed treats



And in Manayunk, one bar owner is getting a little fired up after being listed as a "Commanders bar" on the team's website.

"At first we thought it was a joke because people started calling," said Joe Abruzzo, owner of the Bayou Bar & Grill. "We like bleed green here. As a matter of fact, my dad's probably rolling around in his grave thinking that they're calling a guy who's from Fairmount a Washington Redskins fan."

Abruzzo says his bar was one of the first to have NFL Ticket, so they've played a lot of games there.

But for him, Sundays, especially this one, are for the Birds.

"No Commanders fans are even allowed in. As a matter of fact, don't come by. You're not allowed in," said Abruzzo.