Historic victory adds new chapter in the story of Councilmember Nina Ahmad

Nina Ahmad is the first South Asian woman to hold a seat on Philadelphia's City Council.

Nina Ahmad is the first South Asian woman to hold a seat on Philadelphia's City Council.

Nina Ahmad is the first South Asian woman to hold a seat on Philadelphia's City Council.

Nina Ahmad is the first South Asian woman to hold a seat on Philadelphia's City Council.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Almost 50 years ago, Nina Ahmad witnessed genocide in her home country of Bangladesh.

Those memories still fuel her as she makes local history as the first South Asian to hold a seat on the Philadelphia City Council as an At-Large member.

Councilmember Ahmad left Bangladesh 10 years after the war that liberated her country.

She came for an education and holds a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ahmad worked as a scientist by trade but her past inspired activism.

She got into politics fighting for AAPI and women's rights.

Ahmad has served under Barack Obama, Michael Nutter and Jim Kenney.

She ran for office statewide but found that her work could be done closer to home. Now, she is the only scientist on the city council.