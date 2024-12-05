Several new bills aim at making Philadelphia streets safer for cyclists

Drivers will start seeing new signs go up in the area of Spruce and Pine streets this spring.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia took a big step in making streets safer for cyclists.

Mayor Cherelle Parker signed several bills into law on Wednesday, including a number related to bikes lanes across the city.

One of the bills reclassifies 35 miles of bike lanes as "no stopping," areas and increases penalties for anyone who parks in them for any reason.

Signs will continue to be replaced throughout 2025 for all other corridors affected by the law.

