Phillies could face one of these 2 teams in the NLDS this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are locked in as the No. 2 seed and clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

Game 1 of the series starts Saturday, October 5, at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will play the winner of the Wild Card series (Oct. 1 to Oct. 3) between the New York Mets (No. 6 seed) and Milwaukee Brewers (No. 3 seed.)

The wild card schedule was finalized Monday after the Mets and Atlanta Braves split a crucial doubleheader game for both teams to advance. The defending NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks could only watch from afar and were eliminated.

PICTURED: Red October banners can be seen around Citizens Bank Park ahead of the NLDS on Oct. 5, 2024.

Phillies' NLDS schedule

Game 1: Saturday, October 5 / at Citizens Bank Park

Game 2: Sunday, October 6 / at Citizens Bank Park

Game 3: Tuesday, October 8 / Phillies travel to opposing team's ballpark

Game 4: Wednesday, October 9 / Phillies travel to opposing team's ballpark (If necessary)

Game 5: Friday, October 11 / at Citizens Bank Park (If necessary)

Breaking down the odds

According to ESPN analytics, the Phillies have the best chance in the National League to win the World Series.

ESPN

In the betting market, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the season as favorites to win the World Series and finished the season that way.

The Dodgers had opened at +550, moved to +450 after signing Shohei Ohtani in the offseason and now sit at +300 at ESPN BET. The National League East-winning Philadelphia Phillies sit at +425 (behind only the Dodgers and tied with the Yankees).

Ramping up for Red October

In advance of this weekend's playoff game at Citizens Bank Park, fans are invited to get ramped up for the Phillies' return to Red October with a lineup of special events.

Wednesday, October 2: The Rally for Red October Bus Tour

A double-decker bus with special guests will be traveling around the region. . Be on the lookout for postseason freebies including a rally towel, cheer cards, beads and more.



11:30 a.m. - The Comcast Center Plaza, 1701 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

1:15 p.m. - Citizens Bank, 1835 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA

1:30 p.m. - City Hall, Philadelphia, PA

3:00 p.m. - Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA

5:00 p.m. - Veterans Square (between State Street & Baltimore Avenue), Media, PA

Thursday, October 3: Red October Rally

The celebration continues during an all-day Red October Rally at Chickie's and Pete's located at 1526 Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia. The event runs from 6 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 4 - Postseason Block Party at Garage Fishtown

The Red October Rally Bus is making its final pit stop before the NLDS at a special outdoor event for fans of all ages, being held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., outside Garage (100 East Girard Avenue), in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Phillies special guests will join fans to take photos in front of the new mural featuring the "Phillies Day Care," aka players Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott.

READ MORE: 'Phillies Day Care' mural pops up outside of Fishtown bar