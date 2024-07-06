Philly children catch a glimpse of football dreams at free bootcamp

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Children from Philadelphia, many of whom dream of a future in football, laced up for a free training camp in Hunting Park today.

The morning full of catching, running, and throwing was hosted by the North Philadelphia Aztecs and Penn State football player Abdul Carter.

The Aztecs youth program reaches out to more than 300 children with its football and cheerleading programs.

