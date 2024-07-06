WATCH LIVE

Philly children catch a glimpse of football dreams at free bootcamp

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Saturday, July 6, 2024 8:34PM
Philly children catch a glimpse of football dreams at free bootcamp
Dozens of children who dream of futures in football laced up for a free training camp in Hunting Park.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Children from Philadelphia, many of whom dream of a future in football, laced up for a free training camp in Hunting Park today.

The morning full of catching, running, and throwing was hosted by the North Philadelphia Aztecs and Penn State football player Abdul Carter.

The Aztecs youth program reaches out to more than 300 children with its football and cheerleading programs.

To learn more about upcoming programs, visit their Facebook page.

