Philly Joy Bank program aims to support city's expectant mothers, reduce infant mortality rate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new program is delivering support and saving lives with a novel approach.

The Philly Joy Bank aims to reduce the city's infant mortality rate by helping expectant mothers with the highest risk factors for poor birth outcomes cash in on guaranteed income.

"By alleviating financial stress during pregnancies, research shows doing that has better birth outcomes," said Dr. Stacey Kallem, Director of the Division of Maternal, Child, and Family Health at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health .

Philadelphia's infant mortality rate is 40% higher than the national average and disproportionately impacts communities of color. The Health department says Black infants are three times more likely to die in their first year.

The Joy Bank opened applications this week and will soon distribute $1,000 a month to 250 pregnant women, specifically from the Cobbs Creek, Strawberry Mansion, and Tioga Nicetown neighborhoods.

"They have the highest percentages of very low birth weight for infant prematurity, which is the leading cause of infant mortality in Philadelphia," said Nia Coaxum, Philly Joy Bank Program Manager.

Qualifying recipients will also get lactation consults, a doula and financial counseling from their second trimester to one year post partum.

While critics argue this could increase dependency and is costly, Dr. Kallem says having a premature baby is more expensive.

"If we can prevent babies from being born too early and having to go to the neonatal intensive care unit, we believe in the long run, that could be cost savings," she said.

So far, around 300 applications have been submitted.

Recipients will be selected based on a bi-monthly lottery system.

For more information, visit PhillyJoyBank.org/