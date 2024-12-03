All lanes of Platt Bridge in South Philadelphia closed due to vehicle fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes of the Platt Bridge in South Philadelphia are closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle on fire.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on the span of the bridge.

Crews are on the scene working to put the fire out.

Smoke could be seen on the bridge from the PennDOT traffic camera.

There has been no word on if there are any injuries.

Major delays are expected.

Traffic Reporter Matt Pellman recommends taking the I-95 Girard Point Bridge for those heading toward Philadelphia International Airport.

