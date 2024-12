Police investigate suspicious incident outside Christiana Mall in Delaware

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware state police are working to determine who caused a scare at the Christiana Mall over the weekend.

Troopers were called to the parking lot of the mall around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of possible shots fired.

Their investigation found an unknown man displayed what appeared to be a gun while walking through the parking lot near Macy's.

The mall was closed at the time.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.