NJ police officers join community members on the green to golf for a good cause

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP- New Jersey (WPVI) -- Local officers made big swings and big strides to support their peers.

They participated in a golf tournament held by the Atlantic City Police Foundation.

This event raised money for police equipment and wellness programs for officers.

"Our purpose is to raise funds to be utilized by the police department for training, equipment and community outreach. Things like providing bulletproof vests for our officers, providing police canines for our police department, and also things that have to do with the welfare of the officers," said Atlantic City Police Department Chief, James A. Sarkos.

