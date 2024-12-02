Post-holiday travel back normal after weekend power outages at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Travelers hoping for smaller crowds were still dealing with some Thanksgiving leftovers at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday.

"It was supposed to be that there wouldn't be any delays, but we've already been delayed an hour," said Forrest Lehman, who was flying to Minneapolis.

A record-breaking number of travelers flew to their destinations over the holiday. On Sunday, TSA screened more than 3 million passengers across the country.

Locally, 96,000 people were expected to fly in and out of Philadelphia on Monday.

"I think it's a little easier than a Sunday, to travel on a Monday," said Latasha Ligon from Atlanta.

It was a much different scene over the weekend. A faulty cable system lost power twice in PHL's Terminal D.

"We had a generator come in on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, that generator stopped working on Sunday at the height of everybody going home or coming back into town," said PHL Spokesperson Heather Redfern.

Power was restored with another generator, and travelers were able to fly out later on Sunday night.

"We had no cancellations throughout as a result of the power outage. The only cancellation that we had all weekend were most likely due to weather in upstate New York," said Redfern.

Travelers say flying on a weekday was less turbulent on their wallet.

"I chose Monday because it was super expensive and busy, so I thought Monday was better to travel," said Fela Johnson, who is flying to Atlanta.

If you're hoping to save cash and time, the best time to book is in the middle of the day. Early morning and evening flights tend to be busiest around the holidays.

