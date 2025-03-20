This marks the second incident this week of someone being hurt while trying to steal electrical wires

Man nearly electrocuted after cutting copper wire, knocking out power in Northeast Philadelphia

A man was nearly electrocuted and knocked out power to 1,500 homes and businesses in NE Philadelphia while allegedly trying to steal copper wiring.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was nearly electrocuted while police said he tried to steal copper wiring, knocking out power to 1,500 homes and businesses in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, broke into a transformer box around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday by cutting the lock.

The box is next to the KFC, which is being torn down along Roosevelt Blvd. between Welsh Rd. and Grant Ave.

According to police, the high-voltage wiring the man allegedly cut was still active, causing a fire around the transformer box.

Police said he knocked out power to 1,500 homes and businesses, and is now suffering from serious third-degree burns to his face and entire upper body.

"It appears that this individual may have been trying to steal copper," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "Although the victim is in critical condition with burns to his face, neck, shoulders, chest, arms and hands -- he's still very lucky because at this time he's still alive."

This is the second time this week police said someone was nearly electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire.

An electrical shock in the first incident was so intense that it burned a man's backpack and shoes Tuesday morning at Frankford and Torresdale Avenues in the city's Frankford section.

Police said the man caught fire and was critically injured, also with third-degree burns.

Also, just last month, police said two men were seen on surveillance video hauling away a trashcan filled with copper wire that was allegedly stolen from the Portal Machine at Love Park.

The portal connects parts of Europe to Philadelphia through a live feed and had only been open for three months when police said the men cut the wires.

The cost of copper has more than doubled over the past five years.

Police said the thefts continue to be an ongoing problem.