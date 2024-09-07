Prayer service at Gloucester Catholic High School honors Gaudreau brothers

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were honored with a vigil at Gloucester Catholic High School on Friday night.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were honored with a vigil at Gloucester Catholic High School on Friday night.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were honored with a vigil at Gloucester Catholic High School on Friday night.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were honored with a vigil at Gloucester Catholic High School on Friday night.

GLOUCESTER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Years after they graduated and found success in the sport of hockey, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were still very much a part of the Gloucester Catholic High School community.

In the wake of their deaths, hundreds of people attended a prayer service and memorial for the brothers at the school Friday evening.

"We want people to have the opportunity to mourn their loss but also celebrate some great lives and let the family know that Gloucester Catholic has their back," said Patrick Murphy.

Murphy was the Athletic Director at Gloucester Catholic when Johnny and Matthew were students and hockey stars in the making. He says their father helped start the hockey program at the school.

"They put Gloucester Catholic on the map in high school ice hockey, not only Gloucester Catholic but all of South Jersey," said Murphy, who now works as the school's development director.

Murphy is part of the community that knew the Gaudreau brothers' talent before everyone else got to see it. That community is now coming together to remember the legacy they're leaving behind.

"It still hasn't sunk in," said Sharon Allison, whose son attended GCHS and played hockey with the Gaudreaus.

The Gaudreau brothers died last week when they were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bicycles in Salem County on the eve of their sister Katie's wedding.

RELATED: Family of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau thanks community for support after fatal New Jersey crash

Inside the school gymnasium, photos, flowers and jerseys were on display as the community mourned together with the Gaudreau family in attendance.

Tom Iacovone has been the principal at Gloucester Catholic for five years but has worked at the school for 16 years and taught both brothers.

"I'm just happy that we can have a night like tonight to honor them and to help the family through this incredibly difficult time," Iacovone said.

Iacovone called news of the brother's deaths paralyzing. He said he had spoken with Matthew the day he died about his sister's upcoming wedding.

"When I heard about the tragedy Thursday night, to be honest, I didn't believe it. When I went to sleep, I was hoping that when I woke up, it wasn't true," Iacovone said.

As the tragic reality continues to set in, people who knew and loved Gaudreaus are keeping their memory alive and ensuring their legacy lives on.

RELATED: Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's sister speaks out after fatal crash: 'Best big brothers'

Johnny Gaudreau's widow pays tribute to him in social media posts: 'You were perfect'

The community continues to show their gratitude and support for two men who touched many lives in faraway places, but especially here at home. It was clear how much Gloucester Catholic meant to the Gaudreau brothers.

"Even though they played internationally and were very famous, they never forgot their roots," Murphy said.

"They gave up their time, their talent, and their treasures back to Gloucester Catholic and we're very grateful for that," said Patrick Murphy.

Both brothers leave behind wives and children in addition to their parents, siblings, and other family members.

The funeral for the Gaudreau brothers is set to take place at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Blue Jackets fans, players remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at candlelight vigil in Columbus

Blue Jackets players, GM try to make sense of tragedy after deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, for whom Johnny Gaudreau played and was known around the sport as "Johnny Hockey," said the team will stream the service on their website.

The suspect, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, is charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.