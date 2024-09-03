"You are our family! We are Gaudreau Strong!" their uncle wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

Family of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau thanks community for support after fatal New Jersey crash

OLDMANS TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The family of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the Columbus Blue Jackets forward and his brother who were killed after being hit suspected drunk driver while riding bicycles last week in Salem County, New Jersey, is thanking the community for the outpouring of support they've received.

The statement, released by Johnny and Matthew's uncle on Tuesday, said the family is "greatly comforted" by the memorials, thoughts of kindness and tokens of remembrance as they "embark on the journey of laying John and Matty to rest."

"We hear you, we see you, we thank you, we are ever so grateful and we are humbled by all of it. We are blessed by each and everyone of you and your acts of caring, kindness and compassion. You are our family! We are Gaudreau Strong!" the statement reads.

Full statement:

"As we embark on the journey of laying John and Matty to rest, we are greatly comforted by all those who have visited these growing memorials and who have left messages of love, prayers, thoughts of kindness as well as jerseys, skates, sticks, pucks, flowers, candles and so many other tokens of remembrance. We are consoled by the memorials on each of your doorsteps, in your yards and on your cars.

We have heard and seen the countless moments of silence and heartfelt messages by so many professional athletes, organizations and other athletic leagues, by every single person in private, along with the extremely heartfelt messages from broadcasts, media and each and every single one of you along with the random acts of kindness and compassion by complete strangers.

The endless stream of food, flowers, friends and family on our doorstep. And, by all the acts of kindness and compassion that we aren't even aware of.

We have been brought to our knees, but in that process we have witnessed and are reminded that we have been blessed with everything everyone has done for us through the lives John and Matty lived.

We are gaining strength and WE WILL stand up once again. We are Gaudreau Strong!

We hear you, we see you, we thank you, we are ever so grateful and we are humbled by all of it. We are blessed by each and everyone of you and your acts of caring, kindness and compassion.

You are our family! We are Gaudreau Strong!

As we commence this final farewell we are lifted up by the kind, caring and genuine examples as humans that John and Matty were to this world and which are being showered upon us through each of you in every single act of remembrance and kindness.

Continue to pray for us.

John and Matty...... Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hands.

#WeAreGaudreauStrong1321"

Johnny and Matthew were killed the night of Thursday, Aug. 29 in Salem County, New Jersey while riding bicycles not far from their family home.

On Monday, the victims' sister - Katie Gaudreau, who was set to get married the day after the crash - shared a photo of her family, along with the message:

"To know these two was to love these two. There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John.

The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I'll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies."

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was the hockey coach at the men's high school alma mater, Gloucester Catholic in New Jersey, and he also was an expectant father. His wife, Madeline, is expecting their first child in December.

"Best 14 years of my life I will cherish those years and you for the rest of my life," Madeline posted on Instagram Sunday.

According to police, the brothers were riding bikes along County Route 551 in Oldmans Township around 8:30 p.m. when they were hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey.

The accident occurred as the driver tried to pass a slower vehicle on the right and struck the Gaudreaus from behind.

Sean Higgins

According to a police affidavit, Higgins reportedly told the state trooper who arrived at the accident scene that he drank "five to six beers" before the crash. Per the report, Higgins failed a field sobriety test.

Higgins was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility and was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. At a court appearance via video Friday afternoon, he was ordered to be held without bond, pending a detention hearing on Thursday.

